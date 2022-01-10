UP Police Recruitment 2022 To Begin Soon For 23682 Vacancies

UP Police Recruitment 2022 is set to begin for 6382 constable and 172 fireman posts
The tender for the UP Police recruitment process 2022 for constable and fireman posts is underway by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB).

Interested candidates can thus check the official recruitment notification for the same on the official website of UP government, at uppbpb.gov.in once released

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the UP Police recruitment process 2022 is 27 January 2022.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Total number of Vacancies

The UP Police recruitment 2022 is being conducted to fill 26210 civil police constables posts and 172 fireman posts.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Salary

Constable Salary: Rs 5200- Rs 20200

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants need to have passed class 12 or an equivalent mode of exam.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

  • General (Male): 18 years to 22 years

  • General (Female): 18 years to 25 years

  • OBC/ SC/ ST (Male): 18 years to 27 years

  • OBC/ SC/ ST (Female):18 years to 30 years

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Physical Standards

  • Male (Height): 168 cm

  • Male (Chest): 79 cm (without expanding)

  • Male (Chest): 84 cm (with expanding)

  • Female (Height):152 cm

  • Female (Weight): 40 Kg

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Exam details

The UP police recruitment 2022 would be done in different stages. The OMR form of written examination shall be followed by the document verification, the physical efficiency test, and finally, the final merit list.

Candidates must note that going by previous year patterns, the written exam for the recruitment is likely to be conducted for a period of 2 hours.

For more information on the UP Police recruitment process 2022, please check this space regularly for more updates.

Published: 10 Jan 2022,01:40 PM IST
