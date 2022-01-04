UKSSSC Police Recruitment 2022: 493 Vacancies For SI, Gulmanayak And More

UKSSSC Police Recruitment 2022: 493 Vacancies For SI, Gulmanayak, Fire officer and Chief constable
Two new notifications have been released by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) for the recruitment of Sub Inspector (Civil Police/Intelligence), Gulmanayak (Male) (PAC/IRB), Fire Officer, and Chief Constable (Police Telecom Department) posts on its official website, sssc.uk.gov.in.
Thus, candidates who are interseted can check important dates, eligibility criteria etc, and accordingly apply for the UKSSSC2022 recruitment drive.
Candidates must note that the UKSSSC Police SI Application Link will be available online on 8 January 2022. However, for the UKSSSC Constable post, the application link will be available from 10 January 2022 onwards.
Candidates must remember 21 February 2022 and 23 February 2022 are the last dates to apply for the UKSSSC recruitment drive for the two respective posts mentioned above. Hence, interested candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible on recruitment.uksssconline.in .
Please refer to the table given below now of the UKSSSC 2022 recruitment important dates so that you do not miss any important deadline.
Starting date of UKSSSC SI online application: 8 January 2022
Last date of UKSSSC online application: 21 February 2022
UKSSSC constable exam date: July 2022
Starting date of UKSSSC SI online application: 10 January 2022
Last date of UKSSSC online application: 23 February 2022
UKSSSC constable exam date: July 2022
Sub-Inspector (Civil Police) : 65 Posts
SI : 43 Posts
Gulmayanak : 89 Posts
Fire Officer: 24 Posts
Constable: 272 Posts
Educational Qualification
For the posts of Sub Inspector, Fire Officer and Gulmayanak, all candidates need to have a graduation degree from a recognized university.
For the post of Constable, candidates need to have am intermediate with Physics, Maths, and English or a Diploma in Radio Technology, Computer Technology or IT.
Age Limit
For Constable: 18 years to 22 years
For Fireman: 18 years to 28 years
Candidates must note that teh selection process for all the UKSSSC 2022 posts will be done on the basis of the written exam, that will be held out of 100 marks.
Sub-Inspector, Gulmayanak, Fire Officer: Rs 44900 to Rs 142400
Constable: Rs 25500 to Rs 81100
Candidates can apply online by visiting the UKSSSC website. On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘OTR’ and create a ‘One Time Registration Profile’. Thus, simply follow the steps mentioned and your application for the UKSSSC 2022 recruitment will be completed.
