CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022: 249 Vacancies Available
(Photo: iStock)
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is conducting a recruitment drive for the Head Constable GD post in 2021-2022. A total of 249 vacancies for both male and female candidates are available.
Thus interested candidates can visit the official website of CISF at cisf.gov.in for the complete application process, that needs to be fulfilled on or before 31 January 2022.
The application process commenced on 20 December 2021
Last date to apply is 31 March 2022, before 05:00 PM
Vacancies available for Male candidates: 181
Vacancies available for Female candidates: 68
However, candidates must note that the number of vacancies displayed are tentative and may change at any stage of the recruitment process due to administrative reasons.
In addition, candidates must also note that they are required to pay an application fees of Rs 100. However, no application fee will be charged for for Female, SC and ST candidates.
Candidates must be between 18 years to 23 years as of August 1, 2021.
Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised educational institution with credit of representing State/ National/ International in games, sports and athletics.
The selection of the candidates will happen on the basis of their performances in sports tournaments held from 1 September 2019 to 31 March 2022.
Candidates must note that upon their selection, they can be placed anywhere across India and abroad as per the requirement of CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)