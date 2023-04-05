UGC NET 2023 Result For December Cycle to be Out This Week; Details Here

Candidates will have to use their roll number and date of birth to login and check their result. The UGC NET result 2023 will contain the candidate's details like name, roll number, subject, and marks in each paper.

After the results are declared, candidates whose names are mentioned on the merit list will be eligible to apply for assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF) in various universities and colleges across the country. The qualifying marks and cut off marks for each subject for the UGC NET exam differs depending on the category.

The UGC NET June 2023 cycle is scheduled from 13 to 22 June 2023. Candidates who could not clear the December 2022 cycle can apply for the June 2023 cycle. The application process for the UGC NET June 2023 cycle will begin soon and the candidates will be able to apply on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.