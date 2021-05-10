Telangana Govt is Recruiting Medical Professionals, Check Details

The Government of Telangana has invited applications for the recruitment of medical professional (doctors, nurses, and lab technicians, including retired medical professionals) for treating COVID patients. The decision has been taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the view of the COVID-19 situation in the state, reported The Times of India.

The official notice reads, "Applications are invited from Medical Professionals, i.e., Doctors, Nurses and Lab Technicians (including Retired Medical Professionals) for deployment on contract basis by the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Telangana."