SSC SI, CAPF Paper 2 Result Declared: How to Check Cut-Off Marks

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on Thursday, 6 January, declared the result of Paper 2 of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020.

Paper 2 was conducted for those candidates who were selected in the Physical Endurance Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST).

Candidates who had appeared for the same can check the cut-off marks on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.