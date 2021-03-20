SSC JE, SI, Stenographer, CHSL Exam Dates Revised, Check New Dates
The dates have been revised because of the upcoming elections in some states.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, 18 March, announced the revision of dates of Junior Engineer (JE) 2020, Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), stenographer grade C and D, Delhi Police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment exams.
The dates have been revised because of the upcoming elections in some states. The official notification reads that “in view of the Assembly Elections in some States/UT during March-April, 2021, the following modifications have been necessitated in the schedule of various examinations.”
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 was earlier scheduled from 22-25 March. Whereas, the revised dates are from 22-24 March.
Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2019 exam was scheduled on 26 March, but will now be conducted on 8 May 2021.
Stenographers Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examinations, 2020 was scheduled from 29-31 March. Revised dates for the same will be announced soon.
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) Examination, 2020 will be conducted as scheduled, i.e., from 12-27 April, except for the candidates who have opted for examination centres in West Bengal. Exam for West Bengal candidates will be conducted on 21 and 22 May 2021.
Candidates must note that there will be no change in the schedule of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination (Paper-II), 2019 to be held on 21 March 2021.