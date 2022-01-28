SSC JE 2019 Final Result Declared, Marks to be Announced on 1 February

SSC JE 2019 final result declared on ssc.nic.in. Image used for representative purposes.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, 27 January, declared the final result of Junior Engineer (JE) (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019.
Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.
"On the basis of cut-off fixed by the Commission in Paper-II, 2532 candidates were qualified in Civil Engineering and 358 candidates were qualified in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering for appearing in Document Verification," reads the official notice released by SSC.
After the document verification, a total of 1,152 candidates have been finally selected for appointment. Out of which, 1,008 are for Civil Engineering and 144 are for Electrical and Mechanical Engineering.
Visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in
Click on the 'Result' tab on homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Go to 'JE'
Click on the link under result against 'Final result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 – List of candidates in Roll Number order recommended for appointment'
You will be directed to the list of selected candidates
Check your roll number and name
Download and save it for future reference
According to the official notice released by SSC, detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be available on the website of SSC from 1 to 21 February 2022. "Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard," the notice added.
For more details about SSC JE recruitment, candidates are advised to visit the official website.