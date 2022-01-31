SSC CHSL 2022 recruitment notification to be out soon
The recruitment notification for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), will be released on Tuesday, 1 February 2022. The candidates who are eligible and interested must visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in to not miss any important update.
Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the CHSL 2022 exam is 7 March 2022. However, the commission is yet to announce the final exam schedule.
Additionally, SSC is set to conduct a total of 15 recruitment exams between the months of April 2022 and June 2023.
As per current sources, the SSC CHSL 2022 recruitment exam, tier 1, may be held in May 2022, in a computer-based testing (CBT) format.
Consequently, candidates who qualify the tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for the tier 2 exam, which is mostly going to be a skills exam.
Alongside this, candidates have also been directed by SSC in its official notification to submit their biometric data such as their photographs and left thumb impression (LTI), while exiting the computer labs after the exam.
Candidates must have cleared Class 12 exams in order to apply for the SSC CHSL 2022 exams.
Candidates must fall between 18 years and 27 years in order to register for the SSC CHSL 2022 exam.
Additionally, candidates belonging to the reserved category shall also be given relaxation in the upper age limit.
For OBC candidates: Three years relaxation in the upper age limit.
For SC and ST category candidates: Five years for relaxation in the upper age limit.
In 2021, there were a total of 4726 vacancies for various posts such as lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant, post assistant/sorting assistance, and data entry operator in various ministries and departments.
In addition to this, SSC has also released a notification saying, “Candidates of the examinations of the Staff Selection Commission are hereby informed that it has been decided to conduct exit verification of all the candidates.”
For more updates on the SSC CHSL 2022 exam, please stay tuned to The Quint.
