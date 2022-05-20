SBI Retired Bank Staff Recruitment 2022: Apply for 641 Channel Manager Posts

Last date to fill application forms for SBI channel managers is 07 June 2022.
SBI Retired Bank Staff Recruitment 2022 details

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for recruitment of retired back staff as channel managers on contract basis. According to the notification, retired officers of SBI, erstwhile Associates (e-Abs) and other PSBs and award staff of SBI can apply for this recruitment process.

Registration process for the same has commenced from Wednesday, 18 May 2022.

Vacancy Details

A total of 641 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Here are the details of the same.

  • Channel Manager Facilitator - Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 503 posts

  • Channel Manager Supervisor- Anytime Channels (CMS-AC): 130 posts

  • Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 08 posts

How To Apply for SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022?

  • Go to the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in

  • Click on the career tab on the top-right corner of the homepage

  • Go to latest announcements, and click on 'Apply Online' link under 'Engagement of Retired Bank Staff on Contract Basis'

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Tap on 'Click for New Registration'

  • Enter your personal details and register

  • Key in your registration number and password

  • Click on Login

  • Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

  • Submit the form and pay the application fees

  • Download the confirmation page, if available

SBI Recruitment Salary

  • Channel Manager Facilitator - Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): Rs 36,000 per month

  • Channel Manager Supervisor- Anytime Channels (CMS-AC): Rs 41,000 per month

  • Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): Rs 41,000 per month

For more information about SBI recruitment, interested candidates are advised to check official notification on the website.

