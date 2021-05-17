SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2021: Registration Date Extended

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday, 15 May, announced the decision regarding the extension of last date to register for recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). Candidates can now fill their online application form till 20 May 2021.
"Further the last date for filing online application and payment of fees has been extended upto 20 May 2021," reads the official notification.
Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it at SBI's official website – sbi.co.in
A total of 5,237 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.
The notification also mentioned the guidelines for the production of “Income and Asset Certificate” by EWS candidates.
It stated that EWS candidates are required to produce for verification, the ‘Income & Assets Certificate’ for the relevant financial year as per the extant DoPT guidelines, on the date of document verification, which shall be intimated to the provisionally selected candidates by the Bank.
"Hence, the ‘Income & Assets Certificate’ for the relevant financial year can be obtained by the candidate on or before the date of document verification. No request for extension of time for production of ‘Income & Assets Certificate’ beyond the said date shall be entertained and if a candidate fails to produce the ‘Income & Assets Certificate’ on the date of document verification, he/she will not be considered for appointment in the Bank for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support & sales)," it added.
