SBI PO Preliminary Exam Results Declared, Here’s the Direct Link
SBI PO Result: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on SBI Careers website– sbi.co.in/careers
The Quint
Jobs
Published:
SBI PO Result: SBI is conducting PO exams to fill 2,000 vacancies.(Image used for representation purpose). | (Photo Courtesy: State Bank of India (SBI) website)
SBI PO Result: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result of PO Preliminary examination on its website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on SBI Careers website – sbi.co.in/careers
The preliminary examination for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) was conducted by State Bank Of India (SBI) on 4, 5 and 6 January 2021.
SBI is conducting PO exams to fill 2,000 vacancies. Out of 2,000, 810 vacancies are for general applicants, 540 for OBC, 300 for SC, 200 for EWS and 150 vacancies for ST category.
How to check SBI PO Result
Visit the website – sbi.co.in/careers
Click on the link ‘SBI Probationary Officer Preliminary Exam Results'
Candidates who have have cleared the preliminary exams will have to appear for main exam, which is scheduled on 29 January 2021.
According to a report published in Livemint, “the starting basic pay for SBI Probationary Officers is ₹27,620 with four advance increments. Candidates are eligible for various benefits like DA, CCA, HRD. Candidates also have to serve a bond of two years with the bank.”