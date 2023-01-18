SBI PO Prelims 2022 Result Released at sbi.co.in; Steps to Check Score Card

The State Bank of India (SBI) released the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims result 2022 yesterday, 17 January 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) conducts a competitive examination with the aim of recruiting candidates for the position of PO in the bank. The selection process for the SBI PO includes a preliminary exam, a main exam, and an interview.

Candidates can enter their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth to get access to the results.

The SBI PO Prelims exam was conducted in December 2022 to fill up 1673 vacancies, 1600 regular vacancies and 73 backlog vacancies. There are 18 vacancies for visually impaired, 36 for the hearing impaired and 21 for locomotor disability.