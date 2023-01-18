SBI PO Prelims 2022 Result Released at sbi.co.in; Steps to Check Score Card

The SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 is released for candidates on the site.
(Photo: iStock)
The State Bank of India (SBI) released the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims result 2022 yesterday, 17 January 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.
The State Bank of India (SBI) conducts a competitive examination with the aim of recruiting candidates for the position of PO in the bank. The selection process for the SBI PO includes a preliminary exam, a main exam, and an interview.
Candidates can enter their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth to get access to the results.
The SBI PO Prelims exam was conducted in December 2022 to fill up 1673 vacancies, 1600 regular vacancies and 73 backlog vacancies. There are 18 vacancies for visually impaired, 36 for the hearing impaired and 21 for locomotor disability.
Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.
On the homepage, click on the ‘careers’ tab.
Then, click on the result link for probationary officer prelims exam.
You will have to enter your credentials to login.
The SBI PO Prelims result will be displayed on the screen.
You can download and save the result for future reference.
The candidates who pass this exam will be qualified for the main exam. The authorities will soon release the SBI PO Prelims exam answer key and the admit cards for SBI PO main exam. The SBI PO main exam is scheduled to be conducted on 30 January 2023.
