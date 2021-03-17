SBI PO Final Result Announced: Here’s How to Check It

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the final result of SBI Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment exam. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at SBI’s official website: sbi.co.in
Along with the final result, SBI has also released a list with the roll number of candidates selected as probationary officers and a link to download ‘Letter to Successful Candidates’.
Candidates selected have cleared the SBI PO interview, which was conducted in March 2021.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined