IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Main Exam & Interview Result Declared

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday, 11 March, declared the result of Main Exam and Interview for the recruitment of Officer Scale 1 at RRBs. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.
As per the official notice, IBPS will also release a list of provisionally allotted candidates on 11 March. “A list of Candidates (State wise in Registration Number order) provisionally allotted will be displayed on authorized IBPS website on or before 11.04.2021,” reads the notice. It further mentioned that candidate’s name in the list does not guarantee offer of employment to them.
