SBI Clerk Junior Associate Recruitment Prelims Admit Card Released

SBI clerk Junior associate prelims admit card can be downloaded from sbi.co.in
The State bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards/call letters for the SBI Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) recruitment exam.
Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit cards form the official website of the bank: sbi.co.in.
Visit the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in
Click on 'Careers' on the homepage
Go to 'Latest Announcements'
Click on 'Download Preliminary Exam Call letter' under 'Recruitment of Junior Associates'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Login using your roll number and date of birth
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for future use
"The candidates should download their call letter and an "acquaint yourself booklet" by entering their registration number and password/date of birth from the Bank's website," reads the official notification.
According to the official notification, the SBI Junior Associates recruitment prelims exam will be an objective test of 100 marks. It would consist of three sections:
English language - 30 marks
Numerical Ability - 35 marks
Reasoning Ability - 35 marks
Published: 01 Jul 2021,01:53 PM IST