Rajasthan PTET 2021 Result Declared: Here's How to Check It

Check Rajasthan PTET 2021 result on ptetraj2021.com
(Photo: iStock)
Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2021 result was declared on Tuesday, 28 September 2021. The result was announced by Higher Education Minister of Rajasthan, Bhanwar Singh Bhati. It was later made available on the official website.
Therefore, candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on the official website of Rajasthan PTET: ptetraj2021.com.
Visit the official website of Rajasthan PTET: ptetraj2021.com.
Click on Rajasthan PTET result 2021 on homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your registered credentials
Click on login/ submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future reference
The official notification of PTET states that marksheets of the candidates will not be sent by post. It will also be available on the official website.
This year, around 5.3 lakh candidates participated in Rajasthan PTET exam. Candidates who have cleared the exam will have to appear for the counselling through where they will be allotted a Teacher Education Institution/College.
The Rajasthan PTET exam is a competitive test conducted for admission to BEd courses in various Teacher Training institutions in the state of Rajasthan. Candidates who qualify the same are eligible for BA-BEd and BSc-BEd courses.
Published: undefined