RRB NTPC Answer Key to Be Released Today at 8 pm, Check Details

RRB NTPC answer key will be released at regional websites
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the question papers, responses, and answer keys of computer-based test for NTPC posts on Monday, 16 August. The link for the same is scheduled to go live at 8 pm.
RRB NTPC exams were conducted from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the same can download the answer key and question paper from their regional RRB website.
Candidates who have any doubts regarding the answer key can raise their objections on the website. "After viewing the details as above, objections if any regarding the questions, options and keys published can be raised by the candidates," reads the official notice.
The last date to raise an objection is 23 August 2021.
Release of the Question Paper, Responses and Keys: 16 August, 8 pm onwards
Raising of objections against the Questions, Options and Keys and online fee payment: 18 August, 8 pm onwards
Closing of the Viewing of Question paper, Objection raising and payment window: 23 August, 11:59 pm
In order to raise an objection(s), candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 50 per question. "In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate," the official notice added.
Moreover, the notice added that the detailed procedure on how to raise an objection will be available in the link provided on the official website of RRB.
