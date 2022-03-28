RBI recruitment 2022: 303 Vacancies for Grade B Officers, Details Here

Follow the steps to apply and make sure to go through the age limit and other details.
Shivangani Singh
Jobs
Published:

The Application window is open for RBI recruitment 2022.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Application window is open for RBI recruitment 2022.</p></div>

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has opened the application window for the Grade B officers' recruitment process. Interested candidates can visit the official website rbi.org.in and fill in the forms online.

The RBI has notified that there are 308 vacancies for grade B posts and the application form will be available from 28 March 2022 to 18 April 2022.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

The recruitment process is being held for 303 posts in and the following number of posts are available:

  • Officers Grade 'B'(DR) General: 238

  • Officers Grade 'B'(DR): DEPR-31

  • Grade 'B'(DR): DSIM - 25

  • Assistant management of Rajya Sabha: 6

  • Assistant Manager Protocol & Security: 3

Also ReadSSC MTS & Havaldar 2021 Recruitment Notification Out: Check Exam Date, Salary

RBI Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The candidates willing to apply for the posts under the RBI recruitment process 2022 must be between the age of 21 and 30 years as on 1 January 2022.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

  1. Grade 'B'(DR) General, Grade 'B'(DR)- DEPR & Grade 'B'(DR)- DSIM: Rs. 650 for EWS/General/OBC

  2. Assistant management of Rajya Sabha, Assistant Manager Protocol & Security: Rs 600 for EWS/General/OBC

  3. The application fee is Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates

RBI Recruitment 2022: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website at rbi.org.in

  • On the homepage click on the link 'opportunities at RBI'

  • A new page will appear, click on 'apply now' after selecting 'RBI Grade B recruitment'

  • Fill out the details carefully

  • Double-check and submit the form

  • Pay the application form

  • Take a print-out for future use

Visit the official website for more details and updates.

Also ReadiSource Helps Corporates Recruit and Retain Top Industry Talent

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT