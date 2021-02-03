RBI to Recruit for 48 Junior Engineer Vacancies, Check Details

RBI Recruitment 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has called for applications for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil and Electrical). Eligible candidates willing to apply can do it at RBI’s official website – www.rbi.org.in
Candidates can fill the application from 2 February to 15 February 2021. Examination fees should also be paid by 15 February.
Age Criteria : Candidates between 20 to 30 years of age are eligible to apply for the post. However, upper age is relaxed for SC, ST, OBC, Persons with Disabilities (PWD), Ex-Servicemen, and Widows, divorced women, women judicially separated who are not re-married.
Required Educational Qualifications :
Junior Engineer (Civil) : Candidates applying for Junior Engineer (Civil) should possess minimum three years of Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Institute or University or Board with minimum 65 percent of marks (55 percent for SC/ST/PWD) or Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised University with 55 percent marks (45 percent for SC/ST/PWD).
Junior Engineer (Electrical) : Whereas, the candidates applying for Junior Engineer (Electrical) should possess minimum three years of Diploma in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognised Institute or University or Board with minimum 65 percent of marks (55 percent for SC/ST/PWD) or Degree in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized University with 55 percent marks (45 percent for SC/ST/PWD).
At present, initial monthly Gross salary for Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical) is approximately Rs 53,105.
Official notification of RBI Junior Engineer posts.
