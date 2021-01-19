Railway BLW Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 374 Vacancies Available

The Banaras Locomotive Works, Varanasi, of the Indian Railways has announced vacancies for the post of apprentice on its official website: https://blw.indianrailways.gov.in/
Applications can be submitted till 15 February, 4:45 pm. A total number of 374 vacancies are to be filled for ITI and non-ITI posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their score in matriculation exam. Selected candidates will have to undergo an apprentice training and will also receive a stipend for the same, The Indian Express reported. The amount of stipend is not decla red yet.
ITI Seats
Non-ITI Seats
Interested candidates should be at least 15 years old. The upper age limit for non-ITI, welder and carpenter is capped at 22 years. For the rest of ITI seats, the upper age is fixed at 24 years.
For non-ITI posts, the candidates must have qualified Class 10 examinations with a minimum 50 percent marks. For ITI posts, the candidates should also have an ITI certification in relevant trade, along with Class 10 qualification.
Published: 19 Jan 2021,11:55 AM IST