Railway BLW Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 374 Vacancies Available

The Banaras Locomotive Works, Varanasi, of the Indian Railways has announced vacancies for the post of apprentice on its official website: https://blw.indianrailways.gov.in/

Applications can be submitted till 15 February, 4:45 pm. A total number of 374 vacancies are to be filled for ITI and non-ITI posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their score in matriculation exam. Selected candidates will have to undergo an apprentice training and will also receive a stipend for the same, The Indian Express reported. The amount of stipend is not decla red yet.