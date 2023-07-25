Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Jobs Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019RBI Grade B Phase II Admit Card 2023 Released At opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B Phase II Admit Card 2023 Released At opportunities.rbi.org.in

Check the steps to download RBI Grade B Phase II Admit Card 2023 at opportunities.rbi.org.in
Shivangani Singh
Jobs
Updated:

RBI Grade B Phase II admit card out

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>RBI Grade B Phase II admit card out</p></div>

The Reserve Bank of India, RBI has released the admit card for the Grade B General Phase II exam 2023. Candidates who are planning to appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The official notification on the website reads as follows, “The Phase-II online examination will be conducted, only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I examination. This examination will be in two shifts. Candidates are required to appear in both shifts. SEPERATE ADMISSION LETTERS SHOULD BE DOWNLOADED FOR MORNING AND AFTERNOON SHIFTS from the RBI website. The date, time of Phase-II examination/shifts, and venue of examinations are indicated in both the Admission Letters”.

Also ReadCBSE Compartment Results 2023 Expected This Week; Know the Latest Result Details

How To Download RBI Grade B Phase II Exam Admit Card?

  1. Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the vacancy and then on call letters

  3. Then click on “Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Phase-II examination for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) - Panel Year 2023”

  4. A new page will pop up on the screen

  5. You can download the call letters and take the print for future use.

Also ReadGSEB Supplementary Result 2023 Out for 12th Science: Direct Link To Check Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 25 Jul 2023,10:49 AM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT