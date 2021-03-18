Rajasthan Police Constable PET, PMT Admit Cards Released

The admit cards of Physical Eligibility Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) for the recruitment of constables in the Rajasthan Police has been released. Candidates can download their admit card from: police.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates shortlisted for Rajasthan Police Constable PET and PMT will have to appear for it on 24 March 2021, at 5 am. It will be held at Police Training Ground, Bansi Khurd, Bharatpur District, Rajasthan.
As per a report by The Times of India, the written exam for the same was conducted from 6 to 8 November 2020.
