CISF Will be Recruiting 690 Assistant Sub Inspectors This Year

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday, 4 January, announced on its website that it will be recruiting Assistant Sub Inspectors through Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (LDCE) in 2021.

All Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the Assistant Sub Inspector posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 February, at cisf.gov.in.

According to the official notification, there are 690 vacancies available for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector. The candidates who have completed five years of combined regular service as Head Constable/GD Constable/Tradesman and Constable are eligible to appear in the exam.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of service records, written exam, physical standard test, physical efficiency test, and a detailed medical exam. The final selection will be done on the basis of merit list to the provision.