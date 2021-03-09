PPSC is Recruiting for the Post of JE, Check Details Here

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited applications for recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE). Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it on the commission’s official website: ppsc.gov.in.
A total of 81 Junior Engineers (Civil), and 4 Junior Engineers (Mechanical/Electrical) are to be recruited in the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, Punjab.
Age Requirement: Candidates willing to apply for the post of JE should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on 1 January 2020. For detailed information about relaxation in upper age limit, candidates can refer to the official advertisement.
Essential Qualification(s) :
Junior Engineers (Civil) - Candidates should have a diploma in Civil Engineering or its equivalent/higher qualification from a recognised University or institution or any other equivalent or higher qualification recognised by the Government.
Junior Engineers (Mechanical/Electrical) - Candidates must possess a diploma in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering or its equivalent/higher qualification from a recognised University or institution or any other equivalent or higher qualification recognised by the Government.
As per the official notification, Junior Engineers will get an initial pay of Rs 35,400.
