OSSC Admit Card 2023 Out for Staff Nurses, Pharmacist & Other Technical Posts

OSSC Admit Card 2023 for Staff Nurse and Pharmacist released. Details.
OSSC Admit Card 2023 Released: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for preliminary examination of staff nurse, pharmacist, and other technical posts.
Candidates who are going to appear in the OSSC Preliminary Examination can download the hall ticket from the official website, ossc.gov.in by using the login credentials like user name and password.
The preliminary exam will be conducted on 2 July 2023 through an OMR mode. The OSSC Recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 189 posts of staff nurses, pharmacists, and others.
Candidates who will successfully qualify the preliminary exam have to go through other rounds of the examination including the main exam and certificate verification.
Visit the official website, ossc.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads as 'Download Admit Card."
Now click on the direct link for downloading the OSSC Admit Card 2023 for Different Technical Posts.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the login details like username and password.
Verify the captcha.
Hit the login option.
Your admit card will be displayed.
Check all the important details like name, roll number, etc.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
The OSSC Recruitment 2023 was started from 28 January to 26 February. The vacancy details include 80 posts for staff nurses, 40 for pharmacists, 8 for operation theatre assistants, 8 for female ANMs, 40 for junior laboratory technicians, 4 for ECG technicians, and 9 for X-ray technicians.
