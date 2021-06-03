MPPSC State Service Prelims Exam Deferred, Rescheduled to 25 July

On 20 May, MPPSC also announced the postponement of State Engineering Service Exam 2020, and Dental Surgeon Exam, 2019. These exams were scheduled to be conducted in the month of June, but now have been postponed till further notice.

New dates for the same will be announced by the commission on its official website.

MPPSC has also released the ‘Interview Call Letter - Medical Officer Examination 2021’. Candidates can download it form mppsc.nic.in. A total of 727 medical officer vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about Medical Officer posts, candidates can check the official notification.