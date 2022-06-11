MPPSC State Service and State Forest Service Prelims 2021 Admit Card Released

Download MPPSC Prelims admit card 2022 from mppsc.mp.gov.in. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the admit card/ hall ticket for prelims exams of State Service and State Forest Service recruitment 2022. Admit cards have been released on the official website of the commission.
Therefore, candidates who have registered to appear for MPPSC State Service and State Forest Service exam can download their admit cards for prelims from the official website of the commission: mppsc.mp.gov.in.
Follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit card for MPPSC State Service and State Forest Service prelims exam.
Go to the official website of MPPSC: mppsc.mp.gov.in
Click 'Admit Cards' link available on the right side of the home page
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on the admit card link
Key in your exam credential and login
Your MPPSC admit card will be appear on the screen
Check the details and download your admit card
Print your admit card for exam day and future reference
All candidates are advised to check the information in their admit cards carefully and follow the reporting time mentioned in it.
Check this space regularly for further updates about MPPSC State Service and State Forest Service exam.