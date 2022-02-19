MP Police Constable Exam 2021-22: Answer Key Released, Details Here

Check the provisional answer key for MP Police constable exam on the official website.
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) on Friday, 18 February, released the answer key for the police constable exam 2021-22.
The candidates who appeared for the MP Police Constable exam can download the answer key by visiting the official website of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in.
The answer key can be downloaded by the candidates and the objection window will also be open for the exam held for the constable post (Radio and GD). The window will be open for 3 days that is till 21 February 2022.
Students will have to pay Rs 50 for every question for the objection representation.
According to the official website, "In respect of any wrong questions/ answers in the question paper, only the candidates can submit their objections through the online link displayed on this website. After the unloading of the link, objections can be taken up to three days only. After that, the link will be disabled."
Visit the official website at peb.mp.gov.in
Click the link 'Question Objection- Police Constable recruitment test-2021' on the homepage.
The candidates will have to enter their roll number and details for login.
Then they can check the answer key and raise objections if any.
You can download the result key and print it out for future use.
Students must know that this is a provisional answer key and the final answer key will be released later. Candidates must visit the official website for further updates.
