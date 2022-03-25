MP Police Constable Examination 2022: Results Out for First Phase Exams

Professional Examination Board, Madhya Pradesh, has released the results for MP Police Constable Examination 2022. MPPEB has announced the results for the first stage exams of MP Police Constable 2022.

The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website: peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates will need to enter their roll number or application number and date of birth for login.

The MP Police Constable Examination 2022 was conducted from 8 January 2022 to 17 February 2022. The candidates who qualify the first phase of the exams will have to appear for the second phase of examinations.