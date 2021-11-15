Jharkhand Civil Services 2021: Main Exam Registration From 16 November 2021

Jharkhand Civil Services 2021 main exam registration to begin from 16 november 2021
(Photo: The Quint)
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has announced that the registration for the Jharkhand combined civil services main exam 2021 will commence from 16 November 2021.
The Main exam is scheduled to be held in January 2022. Hence, candidates who are interested can register for the exam on the official website of the JPSC commission till 15 December 2021.
Candidates must note that they must register for the main examination by logging in to the JPSC portal and uploading their respective scanned copies of the necessary documents.
Candidates must also remember that the students' selection for the main examination has been done on the basis of their performance in the prelim exams.
The Jharkhand civil services 2021 prelims result for the combined civil service examination was declared on 2 November 2021.
According to the notification released by the JPSC, the main examination will consist of a written exam followed by an interview.
Candidates must note that the written exam will consist of six papers and selections for the interview round will be done on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers 2 to 6, subject to scoring the minimum qualifying marks.
As for the interview, the total marks for interview test would be 100 and this would involve no minimum qualifying marks.
Via the Jharkhand civil services 2021 exam, the JPSC is aiming to fill 252 vacancies in its various departments.
Candidates are thus advised to regularly check this space for more updates on the Jharkhand civil services 2021 exam.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)