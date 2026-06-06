Rs 5 Lakh Debt, Alleged Abuse: Inside the Ordeal of 300 Indian Workers in Milan

On 20 May, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a joint declaration by the governments of India and Italy, issued at the close of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Bel Paese, an Italian phrase meaning "the beautiful country".

Point 25 of that declaration records that Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed deepening cooperation to fight irregular migration, labour exploitation, and human trafficking, and to ensure safe and legal migration.

Yet, even as the two leaders traded Melody toffees and posed for selfies at the Colosseum, the Italian judiciary was quietly moving files—building a case into the alleged forced labour of some 300 Indian workers constructing a US consulate in Milan, a 10-acre project budgeted at about Rs 3,340 crore ($351.2 million).