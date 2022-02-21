Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 1,531 Vacancies, Details Here

Learn about important dates, age limit, salary for the Indian Navy Recruitment 2021.
Shivangani Singh
Jobs
Published:

Image used for representational purposes.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purposes.</p></div>

The Indian Navy has notified the recruitment for 1,531 vacancies of Tradesman (Skilled).

Interested candidates can apply for the posts via the official website of Indian Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Details Here 

The recruitment process is aimed at filling 1,531 vacancies. Candidates aged between 18 and 25 are eligible to apply. Here are the details of the vacancies:

  • Unreserved category: 697

  • EWS category: 141

  • OBC category: 385

  • SC category: 215

  • ST category: 93

Also ReadConveyed Concerns: India as US Navy Sends Warship Near Lakshadweep

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Important Dates 

  • Issuing of notification: 19 February 2022

  • Commencement of online registration: 18 March 2022

  • Closing of online registration: 31 March 2022

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Salary Details

Selected candidates will get a salary of Level 2, i.e., Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply 

  • Visit the official website of the Indian Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

  • Click on 'Join Navy' and then 'Ways to Join' on the homepage.

  • Then click on 'Civilian' and 'Tradesman Skilled'.

  • Fill in the application form.

  • Submit the application form, and keep a copy for future use.

Also ReadThe Day India Bombed Karachi: Why We Celebrate 4 Dec as Navy Day

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT