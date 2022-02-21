Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 1,531 Vacancies, Details Here

Image used for representational purposes.
The Indian Navy has notified the recruitment for 1,531 vacancies of Tradesman (Skilled).
Interested candidates can apply for the posts via the official website of Indian Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.
The recruitment process is aimed at filling 1,531 vacancies. Candidates aged between 18 and 25 are eligible to apply. Here are the details of the vacancies:
Unreserved category: 697
EWS category: 141
OBC category: 385
SC category: 215
ST category: 93
Issuing of notification: 19 February 2022
Commencement of online registration: 18 March 2022
Closing of online registration: 31 March 2022
Selected candidates will get a salary of Level 2, i.e., Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200.
Visit the official website of the Indian Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Click on 'Join Navy' and then 'Ways to Join' on the homepage.
Then click on 'Civilian' and 'Tradesman Skilled'.
Fill in the application form.
Submit the application form, and keep a copy for future use.
