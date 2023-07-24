IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2023 Admit Card Released At ibps.in; Steps To Download Below

The banking personnel selection body, IBPS has released the admit card for candidates are willing to work in the rural banks. They will have to appear for the Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks-XII (CRP-RRBs-XII). Candidates who are planning to appear in the IBPS RRB PO prelims 2023 exam can check and download their admit cards from the official website at ibps.in.

Candidates will have to carry a hard copy of their admit card on the day of the examination along with valid ID proof. The exams are scheduled for August and September.

The IBPS or Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has three stages of selection- preliminary, main and interview after which they select office assistants and officer scale of 1, 2 and 3 in the RRBs or Regional Rural Banks. Candidates can download their admit cards till August 6.