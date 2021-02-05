IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main Admit Card Released, Exam on 20 Feb
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 20 February 2021.
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main Exam will be conducted on 20 February.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card/call letter for main exam of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) post. Candidates who have applied for the same can download their admit cards at IBPS’s official website: https://www.ibps.in/
How to Download IBPS RRB Mains Office Assistant Admit Card?
Visit the official website of IBPS: https://www.ibps.in/
Click on the link, ‘download your online Main exam call letter for CRP-RRB-IX - Office Assistant(Multipurpose)’
Login using your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for future use
Candidates can download their form till 20 February 2021.
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Exam Pattern
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main Exam will be a computer-based exam, which will comprise objective type questions. It will include questions from:
Reasoning: 40 marks
Computer Knowledge: 40 marks
General Awareness: 40 marks
English/Hindi Language: 40 marks
Numerical Ability: 40 marks
Maximum marks from all the sections will sum up to a 200 marks paper.