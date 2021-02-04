IBPS RRB Officer Scale II Result Released, Here’s How to Check It

Candidates can check their result from 3 February to 2 March 2021. The results declared are said to be ‘Provisional Allotment’ and should not be considered as employment offer. As per the official notice, “The Provisional Allotment under CRP-RRBs-IX is subject to the candidate fulfilling the criteria for the Regional Rural Bank and identity verification to the satisfaction of the allotted RRB. This does not constitute an offer of employment.”