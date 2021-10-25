IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Revised Notification Released, Apply for 7858 Posts

Apply online for IBPS clerk vacancy on ibps.in. Image used for representation purpose.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the revised advertisement for recruitment of clerks in various public sector banks. As per the revised notification, the number of vacancies has been increased to 7,858.
Interested candidates eligible for the post can fill the application form on the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.
Visit the official website of IBPS: ibps.in
Click on CRP Clerical on home page
Now, click on 'Common Recruitment process for Clerical Cadre XI'
Go to 'Click here to apply online for Common Recruitment Process for Clerks XI (CRP-Clerks-XI)'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Tap on 'Click here for new registration'
Key in your credentials and register
Enter your registration number and password
Click on 'Submit'
Fill the application form and upload the required documents/ photographs
Pay the application fee and submit the form.
Candidates applying for IBPS clerk recruitment are required to pay an application fee of Rs 850. However, SC. ST, PWBD, EXSM candidates are required to pay Rs 175 as their application fee.
Prelims Syllabus (60 minutes duration)
English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks
Numerical Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks
Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks
Main Exam Syllabus (160 minutes duration)
General/ Financial Awareness: 50 questions, 50 marks
General English: 40 questions, 40 marks
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude: 50 questions, 60 marks
Quantitative Aptitude: 50 questions, 50 marks
