IAF Airmen Group X, Y Trade Recruitment; Check Edu Requirements

The online registration for the IAF recruitment will begin on 27 November and end at 5 pm on 28 November.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday, 22 November, released the official notification for the recruitment of Airmen under Group X and Group Y trades on its official website. The online registration for the IAF recruitment will begin on 27 November. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the IAF recruitment rally online at airmenselection.cdac.in on or before 5 pm on 28 November.

IAF Airmen Group X, Group Y Education Qualification Requirements:

Airmen Group X Trade Candidates who have passed intermediate/10+2/equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English OR Three-year Diploma course in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Automobile/Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/Information Technology) from a government-recognised polytechnic institute with minimum 50% marks in overall aggregate and 50% marks in English in a diploma or in intermediate/matriculation if English is not a subject in diploma.

Airmen Group Y Trade (Except Auto Tech, IAF (P), IAF(S) & Musician Trades) Candidate should have passed Intermediate/10+2 or Equivalent Examination in any stream/subjects approved by Central/State Education Boards with minimum 50% marks in aggregate as well as in English in Class XII or equivalent examination Passed two years vocational course from Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in the vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course. Airmen Group Y (Non-Technical) Medical Assistant Trade Candidate should have passed Intermediate/10+2/Class XII or Equivalent Examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English approved by Central/State Education Boards with minimum 50% marks in aggregate as well as in English in Class XII or equivalent examination.