HPTET 2021 Registration Commences, Here’s How to Apply

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Monday, 24 May, commenced the registrations of the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET).
Eligible candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on HPBOSE's official website: hpbose.org.
Admit cards for HPTET exams will be available four days before the exam.
HPTET exams are scheduled to be conducted between 4-7 July 2021. The exams will be conducted in two shifts- 10 am to 12:30 pm, and 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
Age Requirement: There is no upper age limit to apply for the TET. The age criterion is to be considered by the appointing authority at the time of appointment, said the prospectus.
Educational Qualifications: Different educational qualifications are required for different subjects. For further details regarding the test, candidates can check the official prospectus.
The HPTET qualifying certificate would remain valid for an appointment for seven years from the date of declaration of result. There will be no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a TET certificate. A person who has qualified for TET may also appear again for improving his/her score.
