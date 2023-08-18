EPFO SSA Admit Card 2023 Released At recruitment.nta.nic.in; Steps To Download

NTA, National Testing Agency has released the EPFO SSA Admit card yesterday, 17 August 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Stage- I Recruitment Examination for Social Security Assistant (SSA) post in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) can check and download their admit cards on the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in. The hall ticket is necessary for the entry on the examination day and it has all the information like exam venue, timings, and instructions.

Make sure to download the EPFO SSA Admit card since it is mandatory to appear for the exam else you would not be allowed to enter the exam hall. The EPFO admit card 2023 has been released for candidates who enrolled before 26 April 2023.

The EPFO SSA Exam 2023 for group C will be conducted on 18, 21, 22, and 23 August 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 AM to 11:30 AM and the second shift from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.