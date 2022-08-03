DSSSB Admit Card 2022 for DM, Manager & Bacteriologist Posts Out, Details Here

DSSSB Admit Card 2022 out at the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
(Photo: iStock)
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the exam scheduled on 6 and 12 August 2022. Candidates who have applied for Deputy Manager, Manager (Electrical), and Bacteriologist posts can download the DSSSB DM Admit Card by visiting the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Let's check the steps to download the admit card as well as the exam pattern.
There are four subjects that will consist of 40 questions carrying one mark each. The total marks each subject holds is 40. Two hours will be given to students to solve the paper.
The subjects are General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension, English Language & Comprehension.
Visit the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Click on the admit card link ‘Download Admit card for Online CBT Exam Dated 6th and 12th August 2022 for post code 7/22, 11/22 and12/22’
Fill in the details such as 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth'
Log in into your account
Download DSSSB Manager Admit Card.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)