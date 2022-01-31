CTET Answer Key 2021 Expected to be Released Soon; Results on 15 February

CTET Answer Key: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 soon.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will be provided an opportunity to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non-refundable prescribed fee as processing charges. "The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days," reads the official information bulletin of CTET.