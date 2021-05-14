BPSC APO Main Exam Registration Commences: Here’s How to Apply

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday, 12 May, commenced the registration process for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Main Exam 2021.

Eligible candidates can apply for the same at BPSC's official website: bpsc.bih.gov.in.

The BPSC APO preliminary exam was conducted on 7 February, and result for the same was announced on 27 April 2021. Only the candidates who have qualified in the prelims exams will be able to appear for main exam. A total of 19,201 candidates appeared for the prelims, out of which 3,995 have qualified for the main exam, reported Indian Express.

The last date to fill the BPSC APO Main exam online application form is 4 June 2021. Whereas, the last date for the hard copy of the application form and other documents to reach BPSC's office is 11 June (5 pm).