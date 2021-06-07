BPSC 64th CCE Final Result Announced: Here’s How to Check It

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Sunday, 6 June, declared the final result of the 64th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE). Candidates who appeared for the same can check their results at BPSC's official website: bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the official result, OM Prakash Gupta has has topped the Bihar Administrative Service exam. He was followed by Vidyasagar and Anurag Anand on second and third positions respectively.