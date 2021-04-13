Bank of Baroda Is Recruiting for 511 Vacancies; Check Details Here
Last date to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment is 29 April 2021.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021
(Photo: Twitter/@bankofbaroda)
One of India's leading Public Service Bank, Bank of Baroda (BOB) is recruiting for 511 vacancies in Wealth Management Services Department. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on BOB's official website: bankofbaroda.in.
Vacancy Details
Total Vacancies - 511
Senior Relationship Manager - 407 Posts
e-Wealth Relationship Manager - 50 Posts
Territory Head - 44 Posts
Group Head - 6 Posts
Product Head (Investment & Research) - 1 Post
Head (Operations & Technology) - 1 Post
Digital Sales Manager - 1 Post
IT Functional Analyst Manager - 1 Post
How to Apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021
Visit BOB's official website: bankofbaroda.in
Click on 'Career' on the top-right corner of the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Link to Apply' next to 'Recruitment for Wealth Management Services Department'
Fill the application form and upload the relevant documents.
Pay the application fees and submit.
Age Limit
Senior Relationship Manager - 24-35 years
e-Wealth Relationship Manager - 23-35 years
Territory Head - 27-40 years
Group Head - 31-45 years
Product Head (Investment & Research) - 28-45 years
Head (Operations & Technology) - 31-45 years
Digital Sales Manager - 26-40 years
IT Functional Analyst Manager - 26-34 years
For more information about Bank of Baroda Recruitment for Wealth Management Services Department, candidates can check the detailed advertisement.