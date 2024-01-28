Gunmen Kill Nine Pakistani Nationals In Southeastern Iran In Latest Strikes

National flags of Pakistan and Iran.
At least nine Pakistani nationals have been killed by unidentified gunmen in a restive southeastern border area of Iran on Saturday, 27 January.
“Deeply shocked by horrifying killing of 9 Pakistanis in Saravan. Embassy will extend full support to bereaved families,” the Pakistani ambassador to Tehran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipi, said on the social media platform X on Saturday. “We called upon Iran to extend full cooperation in the matter.”
Iran’s semi official news agency, Mehr News, reported that the attack took place in Saravan in the Sistan-Baluchestan province. It identified the deceased only as “foreign nationals” and said no individuals or groups had claimed responsibility for the shootings.
The province’s deputy governor, Alireza Marhamati, told news agency IRNA that according to the survivors, “three armed people shot at the foreigners after entering their residence and fled the scene.” He confirmed the toll of nine deaths and said three others were wounded.
Calling the attack a “terrorist incident,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said it was in touch with Iranian authorities and had asked Tehran to investigate the incident.
“It is a horrifying and despicable incident and we condemn it unequivocally. We are in touch with Iranian authorities and have underscored the need to immediately investigate the incident and hold to account those involved in this heinous crime,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.
Last week, Pakistan had launched retaliatory strikes in the same region, allegedly targeting militant hideouts, in an attack that killed at least nine people. The strikes were in response to Iran’s attack on Pakistani soil earlier that had killed two children in the southwestern Baluchistan province.
Amid this continued tit-for-tat, both countries have been accusing the other of providing a safe haven to terror groups.
The shootings on Saturday occurred ahead of a planned visit on Monday to Pakistan by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani condemned the attack. “Iran and Pakistan won’t allow enemies to damage the brotherly ties between the two countries,” he said in a statement.
The latest attacks come after both nations had announced that they would attempt to de-escalate the ongoing clashes. Last Monday, they had resumed diplomatic missions with the two ambassadors returning to their posts.
HalVash, an advocacy group for the Baluch people, shared images online that appeared to be bodies of victims and said three more people were wounded. It said they were Pakistani nationals and identified four of them, saying all the victims were workers at an auto repair shop.
While nine people are reported to be dead in the attacks, three are wounded and undergoing treatment, as per reports.
