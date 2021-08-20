Chennai Super Kings Begin Training in Dubai Ahead of IPL 2021 Resumption

CSK will take on Mumbai Indians on September 19.
Image: Twitter/CSK
After completing their mandatory quarantine of six days after arrival in the UAE, the Chennai Super Kings have started training for the second phase of the 14th Indian Premier League (IPL) at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai.
Skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar and Robin Uthappa, and other team members arrived in Dubai on 13 August.
The official Twitter handle of CSK shared pictures from their practice session.
IPL 2021, which was postponed in May in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume on 19 September in Dubai with an eye-riveting clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
The Super Kings are placed second, just behind the Delhi Capitals (DC) on the points table with 10 points. Although DC has played one extra game and is on top with 12 points, CSK has a better net run rate (NRR) than Delhi. The NRR also keeps them above Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are level on points with them and have played the same number of games.
In the IPL, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and eight in Abu Dhabi. The UAE has also been selected as the venue for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined