Chennai Super Kings Begin Training in Dubai Ahead of IPL 2021 Resumption

After completing their mandatory quarantine of six days after arrival in the UAE, the Chennai Super Kings have started training for the second phase of the 14th Indian Premier League (IPL) at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai.

Skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar and Robin Uthappa, and other team members arrived in Dubai on 13 August.

The official Twitter handle of CSK shared pictures from their practice session.