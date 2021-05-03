KKR, CSK & Delhi’s Jaitley Stadium Hit by Positive COVID Cases

Monday Match Rescheduled, No New Date

The only official word so far on the cases in the IPL’s bio-bubble has come regarding the cases in the KKR franchise.

"The medical team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest," said the BCCI.

The BCCI said that the medical team is also "determining the close and casual contacts of the two positive cases during the 48 hours prior to collection of the sample that returned the positive test results".

The KKR players, now in Delhi for their Tuesday match, were locked up in their rooms and didn't go for practice on Monday, following the reports of positive tests from their camp. If their tests till Thursday (May 6) return negative results, they will be allowed to train on May 6 and 7. They will then be available for the May 8 match, provided that game takes place at all.