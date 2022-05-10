Virat Kohli Takes a Break to Spend Time With His New Friend

Virat Kohli takes a break
Image: RCB/Twitter
Former India captain Virat Kohli has not been in the best of form in recent months and almost every analyst or commentator has urged him to take time off. Kohli however has not said anything along those lines as he tries to find his touch with the bat for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022.
And while that decision lies solely with Kohli, the master batter did take a short break during training recently, to make a new friend.
RCB’s social media handle posted pictures of Kohli spending some time with a dog, with both seemingly having quite a playful time.
Kohli has been having a torrid time with the bat in the IPL, scoring 3 golden ducks this season and only 1 half-century in 12 innings. The ace batter has scored a total 216 runs with an average of 19.63 and a strike rate of 111.34.
He’s hit only 20 fours and 4 sixes so far in the tournament.
Captained by Faf du Plessis RCB is currently fourth on the IPL Points table with 7 wins from 12 games and a total of 14 points. RCB will next play the Kane Williamson led Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in Game 60 of the tournament.
