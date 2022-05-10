Virat Kohli Takes a Break to Spend Time With His New Friend

RCB’s social media handle posted pictures of Kohli spending some time with a dog, with both seemingly having quite a playful time.

Kohli has been having a torrid time with the bat in the IPL, scoring 3 golden ducks this season and only 1 half-century in 12 innings. The ace batter has scored a total 216 runs with an average of 19.63 and a strike rate of 111.34.

He’s hit only 20 fours and 4 sixes so far in the tournament.

Captained by Faf du Plessis RCB is currently fourth on the IPL Points table with 7 wins from 12 games and a total of 14 points. RCB will next play the Kane Williamson led Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in Game 60 of the tournament.