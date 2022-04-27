Looking at Virat Kohli's IPL 2022 Dry Spell Through a Mental Health Lens

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Virat Kohli as his poor performance continues to haunt him in the ongoing IPL 2022 as he got out on the first ball for the second straight match and scored less than 10 runs in the match subsequent to it.

The former Indian captain, who has scored over 23,500 international runs for India, was out on the first ball against Lucknow SuperGiants and on 23 April, when he edged the outgoing delivery he faced from South Africa-fast bowler Marco Jansen at the Brabourne Stadium.